26th May 2025
South Sudanese father wanted in Cairo for taking 10-month-old after dispute

Published: 6 hours ago

Tekjwok Charles Ayul, a South Sudanese national accused of running away with his baby daughter during family dispute in Cairo - Courtesy

Cairo, Egypt (Eye Radio) – Authorities in Cairo are searching for a South Sudanese man, Tekjwok Charles Ayul, who allegedly disappeared with his 10-month-old daughter during a domestic dispute in the Maadi district.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Public Prosecution on May 22, 2025, and a copy obtained by Eye Radio, the child was taken while in the legal custody of her mother, Tekjwok Okello Gilo, who was preparing to return to South Sudan following a family dispute.

In an emotional phone interview with Eye Radio, the mother recounted the events surrounding the child’s disappearance.

She explained that the father was tasked with accompanying her aunt to obtain the baby’s travel documents required by Egyptian law for children under 18, while he held the child.

“They took the metro to a clinic to check the baby’s blood type,” she said. “He claimed he lost his ticket and couldn’t pay the fine to exit the station. When my aunt stepped away, he disappeared with the baby and turned off his phone. It has been off ever since.”

She also revealed that the father was seen with three other individuals shortly after the incident and has since gone into hiding.

According to the mother of the abducted infant, efforts to contact his brother have been unsuccessful, and the family fears he may be planning to flee to Libya in the coming days.

“I’m still breastfeeding. I don’t know who is feeding her now. I beg for help to get my daughter back,” the distraught mother pleaded.

The Cairo police are continuing their search, while South Sudan’s Embassy in Egypt is expected to assist in the investigation. The case has sparked urgent concerns over child welfare, parental custody rights, and cross-border child abduction risks.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to contact the Maadi Police Station or reach out to the South Sudanese Embassy in Cairo.

