A 49-year-old South Sudanese Australian identified as Lual Awan Lueth died on Tuesday in a horror car accident in Sydney, according to Australian media reports.

Late Lueth, a father of seven who worked for Qantas as a traffic controller, was on his way to work at Sydney Airport when another car crashed into his vehicle on the Great Western Highway at about 4 am.

According to the Austrian police, Lueth died after police spotted a dark-grey Holden Insignia accelerate towards the Great Western Highway from Mamre Road in St Mary’s.

The police found the sedan crashed into late Leuth’s silver Toyota Corolla hatchback which killed him at the scene.

The driver of the sedan had initially fled on foot but was later found in the backyard of a resident’s property on Chapel Street, where he was attempting to steal clothes.

He was arrested a short time later and was taken to Nepean Hospital under police guard for mandatory testing.

New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Gavin Wood described the scene as a “tragedy beyond belief”.

“An innocent 49-year-old man doesn’t get to go to work, he doesn’t get to go home, to that poor man and his family and friends, their life has changed in an instant”, he said.



However, the President of Nyarweng Community in Australia, Gabriel Thon Deng said late Leuth’s passing was a painful blow to the community.

He described late Lual as a true hero, and hardworking man with many skills, admired by those around him.