South Sudan wins big at IUEA cultural festival in Uganda

South Sudan emerged victorious at the 2025 IUEA Cultural Gala held on Thursday evening, February 27, at the International University of East Africa in Kampala, Uganda, winning two major categories.

The event saw participation from students representing around 50 nations, each showcasing their unique cultures, and South Sudan was declared the winner in both the Best Cultural Exhibit and Favorite Audience categories.

Among the most memorable moments of the event was the appearance of a young girl from Sudan, adorned in a beautifully decorated light silk dress, evoking the grace of a queen from Khartoum. Her slow-motion walk and poised presentation captured the attention of the judges, while her hands raised in the air encouraged ululations and applause from the audience.

Her soothing dance, performed to a song in Arabic, resonated with the crowd, even though only a few could understand the lyrics. The audience, however, was moved to shake their waists and heads in rhythm with the music, turning the performance into an unforgettable celebration.

The event was full of surprises, including the Somali delegation’s entrance with Amapiano music in their own language. The crowd was astonished by this unique twist and quickly dubbed the performance “Somapiano.”

Amapiano, a popular South African music genre known for its repetitive piano melodies, deep bass, and African rhythms, added to the festive atmosphere.

The Somali models were also well-prepared, drawing admiration from the crowd, but it was the home-grown Kiganda dance, Acholi rhythms, and Karimojong music that truly brought the crowd to life. The emcees cheered, “The real ones are now here,” as the stage was set for a vibrant display of modeling and folk dances.

Tanzanian girls captured attention with their distinctive Tarab and Sengenya dances, which included dramatic moves such as lying down or sitting on a chair while shaking their hips. The audience was captivated by their energy, with one South Sudanese national commenting, “I normally see these dances on the internet, but here they are in person.”

The judges, including Ugandan fashion entrepreneur Joram Muzira, were impressed by the high level of performance from each country.

“Seven hours of judging, and I have learned so much from the presentations of each country,” said Muzira. “Africa has so much to offer. The energy of the performances was amazing.”

Muzira, known for discovering international models like Aamito Stacie Lagum and Patricia Akello, praised South Sudan’s performance for its authenticity.

“The boys and girls of the land of the late Dr. John Garang had one of the most eye-catching traditional dances. Their slender, tall modeling girls stood out, and they exhibited exactly what we expected from them.”

In terms of awards, Sudan took the top spot for Best Traditional Attire, with South Sudan and Congo following closely behind. South Sudan also won the Best Cultural Exhibit category, with Sudan and Tanzania placing second and third, respectively.

In the Cultural Performing or Folk Dance category, Uganda took the top honor, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Tanzania.

DRC was named the best in the Cultural Cousin category, with Somalia and Uganda following in second and third place. South Sudan earned the coveted Favorite Audience Award, with DRC and Sudan securing the first and second runner-up spots, respectively.

The judges commended the highly competitive nature of the cultural gala, noting that the event helped unify students from across Africa.

“This cultural festival has brought us all together,” they said, highlighting the importance of such platforms in fostering understanding and appreciation among diverse cultures.

