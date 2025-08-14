14th August 2025

South Sudan unveils first e-commerce strategy to drive inclusive digital growth

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Stakeholders pose for a group photo after opening of session|Courtesy

South Sudan this week launched its first comprehensive e-commerce strategy, aiming to build an inclusive digital economy by addressing key challenges such as limited infrastructure, high internet costs, and lack of business financing.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in partnership with the UNDP, focuses on empowering small businesses, expanding digital access, and aligning with regional trade standards.

Organized in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the workshop aimed to develop South Sudan’s first comprehensive e-commerce strategy.

The event brought together stakeholders from across the country to shape a policy framework intended to support economic growth, digital inclusion, and regional integration.

In her closing remarks, the Minister of Trade and Industry Atong Kuol Manyang Juuk described the policy initiative as crucial for achieving inclusive and sustainable development.

She said South Sudan must address several challenges—including inadequate internet and power infrastructure, high internet costs, and limited business financing—in order to unlock the full potential of e-commerce.

The proposed e-commerce strategy will focus on supporting Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) through digital marketing training, the rollout of e-commerce platforms, and linking businesses to opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

It will also seek to align South Sudan’s trade regulations with East African Community (EAC) standards to enhance cross-border commerce.

Minister Kuol said  that building a thriving digital economy depends on strong cooperation between the government, private sector, and development partners.

She suggested that  key priorities should include expanding broadband access, ensuring a stable electricity supply, and upgrading transport and delivery infrastructure.

She also cited ongoing projects such as the UNDP-supported Dukaanye online marketplace and innovation hubs as examples of how partnerships are helping MSMEs and young entrepreneurs grow.

The recent passage of the Competition Bill 2023, she added, reflects the government’s dedication to creating a fair and inclusive business environment.

“By working together,” the Minister said, “we can equip entrepreneurs with the skills, funding, and access to markets they need to thrive in the digital economy.”

