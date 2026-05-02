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South Sudan, UNHCR hold talks to improve support for refugees in Egypt

Author: Golda Charles | Published: 16 hours ago

South Sudan Ambassador Kuol Nyok Kuol Arop leads a delegation in talks with UNHCR Egypt Representative Dr. Hanan Hamdan on support for South Sudanese refugees. (Photo: Embassy of South Sudan in Egypt)

The Ambassador of South Sudan to Egypt has held discussions with a UNHCR representative in Egypt to improve the welfare and protection of South Sudanese refugees in Egypt.

Ambassador Kuol Nyok Kuol Arop met Dr. Hanan Hamdan, the UNHCR representative in Egypt, to discuss key challenges facing South Sudanese refugees, including protection needs and access to essential services on April 30.

The discussions also focused on strengthening coordination and cooperation between the embassy and UNHCR to ensure more effective humanitarian support.

Both sides reviewed the situation of registered South Sudanese refugees in Egypt and emphasized the importance of sustained engagement and partnership to address their needs.

Officials said the meeting reflects a shared commitment to advancing practical and dignified solutions for refugees through stronger diplomatic and humanitarian cooperation.

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3rd May 2026

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