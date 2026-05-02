You are here: Home | Governance | National News | News | South Sudan, UNHCR hold talks to improve support for refugees in Egypt
The Ambassador of South Sudan to Egypt has held discussions with a UNHCR representative in Egypt to improve the welfare and protection of South Sudanese refugees in Egypt.
Ambassador Kuol Nyok Kuol Arop met Dr. Hanan Hamdan, the UNHCR representative in Egypt, to discuss key challenges facing South Sudanese refugees, including protection needs and access to essential services on April 30.
The discussions also focused on strengthening coordination and cooperation between the embassy and UNHCR to ensure more effective humanitarian support.
Both sides reviewed the situation of registered South Sudanese refugees in Egypt and emphasized the importance of sustained engagement and partnership to address their needs.
Officials said the meeting reflects a shared commitment to advancing practical and dignified solutions for refugees through stronger diplomatic and humanitarian cooperation.
Published 16 hours ago
Published 17 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Published 22 hours ago
Published 23 hours ago
Published 23 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.