South Sudan, Uganda to tighten grip on cross-border crimes

Police authorities in South Sudan and Uganda have reached a mutual understanding aimed at combating cross-border crimes, international crimes, and human trafficking.

Maj. Gen. Monday James Enok, spokesperson for the South Sudan National Police Service, announced the development following recent discussions between the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of South Sudan and his Ugandan counterpart.

“There is a growing trend where criminals commit offenses in one country and flee to the other,” said Maj. Gen. Enok.

“This makes coordination between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries crucial.”

According to Enok, the police chiefs agreed to hold regular meetings to address cross-border challenges. These include issues such as the legal handling of suspects and cases that span across jurisdictions.

The announcement follows the South Sudan IGP’s participation in a graduation ceremony at the Rwanda National Police College on June 20th. The event saw 33 senior officers complete a senior command course focused on peace studies and transformation.

“The I.G.P. of South Sudan was invited by his counterpart, the I.G.P. of Rwanda, Commissioner General Felix, to attend the graduation of officers who attended the senior commander course in the Rwanda National Police College,” Enok told Eye Radio on Tuesday morning.

“Thirty-three officers graduated, including two from South Sudan. They were awarded a Master’s degree in Peace Studies and Complete Transformation, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Strategic Leadership and Management.”

Maj. Gen. Enok expressed South Sudan’s commitment to regional and international cooperation in addressing security threats.

“People from Uganda commit crimes in South Sudan and run to Uganda, and also South Sudanese commit crimes in Uganda and run back here,” he said.

Gen. Enok added that the police chiefs have agreed to hold regular meetings to tackle them jointly.

