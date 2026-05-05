South Sudan, UAE lawmakers discuss bolstering parliamentary ties

A member of Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Stephen Lual Ngor, has held talks with the Speaker of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash Saeed Ghobash, during an official visit to the United Arab Emirates aimed at strengthening parliamentary cooperation.

During the meeting, Ngor delivered a written message from the Speaker of South Sudan’s parliament, Joseph Ngere Pasiko, as part of efforts to deepen bilateral relations between South Sudan and the UAE.

The handover ceremony was attended by South Sudan’s Chargé d’Affaires in the UAE, Nyadeng Deng Mangordit, and took place in what officials described as a cordial atmosphere reflecting growing ties between the two countries.

“This visit embodies the directives of the Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly toward strengthening strategic relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates, and enhancing partnerships based on shared interests,” Ngor said

He added: “These efforts are aimed at supporting development and stability and serving the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.”

The two sides also held discussions on expanding parliamentary cooperation between their respective institutions, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.

The meeting also focused on enhancing parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening coordination between the two legislatures in support of development and stability in both countries.