South Sudan U20 falls 0-1 to Burundi in CECAFA Africa Cup qualifiers

South Sudan’s U20 team on Monday, October 7, faced a narrow defeat against Burundi, losing 0-1 in their opening match of the CECAFA U-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at KMC Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

In a tightly contested game marked by sweltering conditions, both teams fought for control, but Burundi seized the opportunity to score in the 17th minute.

A well-placed cross allowed Burundi’s forward to slip past South Sudan’s defence and find the back of the net.

Despite mounting pressure for an equalizer in the closing stages, South Sudan struggled to penetrate Burundi’s disciplined defence.

The young South Sudanese squad, filled with promise, showcased moments of skill but failed to convert critical chances.

Looking ahead, South Sudan must regroup quickly, as they face Ethiopia on October 9 and Uganda on October 11.

To advance to the knockout stage, they need to secure at least two victories in these matches.

The tournament continues until October 20, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The finalists will represent the CECAFA region at the AFCON U-20 next year.

Uganda, one of South Sudan’s upcoming opponents, claimed the championship in the 2022 edition held in Sudan.

