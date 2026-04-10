10th April 2026

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South Sudan, U.S. explore mining investment amid calls for regulatory reform

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler - Credit: Eye Radio

The Ministry of Mining and the United States Embassy have expressed a mutual interest in expanding investment within South Sudan’s mining sector, emphasizing that economic growth must be anchored by robust legal and regulatory reforms.

This development follows a high-level meeting between the Minister of Mining, Hon. Losuba Ludoru Wongo, and the U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler, on Thursday, April 9. The discussions focused on improving the country’s investment climate and ensuring full regulatory compliance by all international firms.

Minister Losuba disclosed that the meeting addressed a specific case involving a mining company led by an American citizen that had reportedly failed to comply with local laws.

He stressed that adherence to national legal frameworks is a non-negotiable requirement for all investors, regardless of nationality. “We felt it was important to resolve these issues amicably to help our two countries work together as closely as possible,” Minister Losuba stated. “What we want is for everyone to work within the laws and regulations of this country to maintain peace and stability. Without laws and regulations, we cannot attain lasting peace.”

Ambassador Michael J. Adler reaffirmed Washington’s interest in increasing U.S. private sector engagement in South Sudan, noting that American investment could lead the way to long-term prosperity. However, he underscored that a more predictable and transparent regulatory environment is essential to attracting serious investors.

“The South Sudanese people have waited too long for peace and to benefit from the resources of their country,” Ambassador Adler said. “We are confident that U.S. investment could help lead the way to prosperity, and we call for changes that would create an environment conducive to such investment.”

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing that while South Sudan’s mineral wealth offers immense potential for economic transformation, the success of the sector depends on a mutual commitment to transparency, the rule of law, and a stable investment climate.

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10th April 2026

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