South Sudan U-17 team heads to Algeria for AFCON

The national men’s U17 football team departed Juba International Airport on Monday morning to participate in the African Cup of Nations tournament.

The continental competition which will open on April 29, 2023, is being sponsored by the TotalEnergies company.

At least 12 African nations will feature in the tournament, and South Sudan have been drawn in Group C with Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Hosts Algeria and Somalia will play the opening match on Saturday, 29 April at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers at 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT).

The Bright Stars were seen off by the President of the South Sudan Football Association Augustino Maduot, “who wished them the best of luck” in the tournament.

General Maduot reportedly expressed his confidence in the team and encouraged them to play with passion and dedication.

“The team has been preparing for this competition for a long time and is eager to showcase their football skills on the international stage,” reads an SSFA statement.

“The TotalEnergies AFCON competition is a great opportunity for the team to gain valuable experience and exposure, and the players are determined to do their best and make South Sudan proud.”