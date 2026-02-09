South Sudan, Turkey investors poised for new energy partnership

Turkey investors have indicated readiness to invest in South Sudan’s power sector with plans aimed aimed at delivering reliable and stable electricity to businesses, factories, and urban centers across the country.

The anticipated partnership follows high-level discussions held in Juba between the Minister of Energy and Dams, Hon. Agok Makur Kur, and a delegation of Turkish energy investors, as part of government efforts to address South Sudan’s persistent power shortages.

According to information shared by the Ministry of Energy and Dams, the talks focused on both short-term and long-term solutions to stabilize electricity supply nationwide.

The Turkish delegation proposed immediate interventions, including the deployment of solar power systems and high-capacity generators to support key towns, industrial zones, factories, and major commercial enterprises.

In addition to the short-term measures, the investors expressed strong interest in long-term infrastructure development, particularly in dam construction projects that could significantly strengthen South Sudan’s energy generation capacity and reduce reliance on costly and unreliable power sources.

The delegation was led by Gültekin Ertuk, Executive Assistant at Lamar Construction, a company described as a major energy player in the Middle East and Turkey with extensive experience and financial capacity in power generation and infrastructure projects.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Energy and Dams, including Undersecretary Mecham Mecham Angui, underscoring the government’s commitment to fast-tracking energy sector reforms and attracting credible foreign investment.

Minister Agok Makur Kur welcomed the proposal and informed the investors that the government is in the final stages of preparing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), expected to be signed within the week.

The agreement would allow the company to immediately commence investment activities in the electricity sector.

The Ministry emphasized that improved and stable electricity supply is a critical driver for industrial growth, job creation, and broader economic development, noting that reliable power remains one of the biggest constraints facing businesses and investors in South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



SSRA orders immediate end to cash transactions at Nimule customs Previous Post