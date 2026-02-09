9th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | National News | News   |   South Sudan, Turkey investors poised for new energy partnership

South Sudan, Turkey investors poised for new energy partnership

Author: Diko D Andrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Agok Makur Kur, Minister of Energy and Dams, and a delegation of Turkish investors pose for a photo after meeting on Friday|Courtesy

Turkey investors have indicated readiness to invest in South Sudan’s power sector with plans aimed aimed at delivering reliable and stable electricity to businesses, factories, and urban centers across the country.

The anticipated partnership follows high-level discussions held in Juba between the Minister of Energy and Dams, Hon. Agok Makur Kur, and a delegation of Turkish energy investors, as part of government efforts to address South Sudan’s persistent power shortages.

According to information shared by the Ministry of Energy and Dams, the talks focused on both short-term and long-term solutions to stabilize electricity supply nationwide.

The Turkish delegation proposed immediate interventions, including the deployment of solar power systems and high-capacity generators to support key towns, industrial zones, factories, and major commercial enterprises.

In addition to the short-term measures, the investors expressed strong interest in long-term infrastructure development, particularly in dam construction projects that could significantly strengthen South Sudan’s energy generation capacity and reduce reliance on costly and unreliable power sources.

The delegation was led by Gültekin Ertuk, Executive Assistant at Lamar Construction, a company described as a major energy player in the Middle East and Turkey with extensive experience and financial capacity in power generation and infrastructure projects.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Energy and Dams, including Undersecretary Mecham Mecham Angui, underscoring the government’s commitment to fast-tracking energy sector reforms and attracting credible foreign investment.

Minister Agok Makur Kur welcomed the proposal and informed the investors that the government is in the final stages of preparing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), expected to be signed within the week.

The agreement would allow the company to immediately commence investment activities in the electricity sector.

The Ministry emphasized that improved and stable electricity supply is a critical driver for industrial growth, job creation, and broader economic development, noting that reliable power remains one of the biggest constraints facing businesses and investors in South Sudan.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President 1

AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President

Published February 2, 2026

South Sudan slashes aviation charges to boost traffic, lower airfares 2

South Sudan slashes aviation charges to boost traffic, lower airfares

Published February 5, 2026

WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks 3

WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks

Published February 4, 2026

South Sudan to build dry port in Naivasha after securing land 4

South Sudan to build dry port in Naivasha after securing land

Published February 5, 2026

Expert presents video of White Army mobilization as digital evidence against Machar and co-accused 5

Expert presents video of White Army mobilization as digital evidence against Machar and co-accused

Published February 6, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Airline operators welcome 20% cut in aviation charges, say it will lower ticket prices

Published 12 minutes ago

Governor Madut calls for calm, assures justice after two killed in Aweil East

Published 31 minutes ago

Speaker Kumba says church must help restore peace in Western Equatoria

Published 45 minutes ago

South Sudan, Turkey investors poised for new energy partnership

Published 1 hour ago

SSRA orders immediate end to cash transactions at Nimule customs

Published 2 hours ago

SSPDF recovers 236 stolen cattle from Uganda in joint operation

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.