South Sudan to host CECAFA 2025

The President of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), Mr. Augustino Madut, has announced that South Sudan is fully prepared to host the CECAFA Under-17 Championship, set for October 2025, pending final approval from the national government.

Speaking at a press conference held at Juba National Stadium following his recent appointment as President of CECAFA, Mr. Madut emphasized that hosting the regional tournament would mark South Sudan’s first-ever CECAFA championship on home soil.

“We are ready. We’ve met all the requirements and have two stadiums Buluk Playground and Juba National Stadium, that can host the matches. What remains is the government’s confirmation,” Madut said.

He also highlighted broader plans for the region under his leadership, focusing on capacity building, developing competitions, and establishing a CECAFA technical center

The other area he said will focus on is attracting sponsors and investment into regional football

“We’ve worked over the past three years to bring sponsors and increase activities. The challenge now is resources, and that’s where we need strong government and business support,” he added.

Mr. Madut further noted that while the SSFA submitted the bid to CECAFA, the final approval and hosting guarantee must come from the national government, especially for matters involving security and logistics.

In support, SSFA General Secretary Victor Laurence confirmed that the Board of Directors approved the bid and all documents have been submitted.

“We are only waiting for the government to provide a formal guarantee. Hosting is a major responsibility, and we’re confident it can be done successfully in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.”

He added that the availability of MRI testing facilities, a requirement for U-17 competitions, has already been addressed.

South Sudan was admitted to CECAFA in 2012. Over the years, the SSFA, marred with internal disputes, corruption, and poor infrastructure, had struggled with professionalizing football in the country.

Since assuming the helm of the football governing body after his election in July 2021, Maduot made steady progress, including establishing structures at the state level, introducing local and premier leagues, and completing the construction of Juba National Stadium.

His leadership at the regional level is a testament to his determination and passion for football, as during his reign, he brought the national team to a spotlight.

