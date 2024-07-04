South Sudan to embrace US principles of freedom, justice and equality: Geng

South Sudan’s Minister of Youth and Sports commended the United States’ role in the struggle for South Sudan independence in a speech delivered in Juba on the eve of the 248th anniversary of US independence.

Dr. Joseph Geng Akech said the US is a reminder to countries like South Sudan that they can become great nations by embracing the principles of freedom, justice and equality.

Dr. Geng said it took the American people great sacrifices, dedication and ambitions to build their nation, adding that the people and government of South Sudan have the same dreams.

“I bring warm greetings and congratulatory message from our President H.E. Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit whose government appreciates the role of people and government of United States of America,” he said.

“In our view, it is the best day that reminds other nations like us that we can build great nations, a nation that is built on principles such freedom, justice and equality.”

The minister, who represented President Kiir at the event, described the US as friendly and sisterly country, to whose value, courage and determination the South Sudanese aspire to emulate.

“It must have taken the American people great sacrifices, dedication and ambitions to build this great nation. We too as people of South Sudan and government have such dreams, we have dreams to build a nation founded on justice, liberty and prosperity.”

Geng added that the US has supported many young South Sudanese through its fellowship, who have returned home to build their country.

The US independence is celebrated on July 4th, and this year marks 248 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

This national holiday commemorates the birth of the United States as an independent nation, with festivities including fireworks, parades, concerts, and family gatherings across the country.

The United States played a key role in helping create the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement that laid the groundwork for the 2011 referendum on self-determination, through which South Sudanese overwhelmingly voted for independence.

The U.S. Government is the leading international donor to South Sudan, providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance such as food, nutrition, protection, clean water, and sanitation, as well as essential services to millions of South Sudanese citizens displaced or otherwise affected since the start of the crisis in December 2013.

The U.S. Government also supports civil society and independent media to ensure that diverse voices are heard and supports activities in conflict mitigation, trauma awareness, and reconciliation.

