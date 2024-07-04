4th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   South Sudan to embrace US principles of freedom, justice and equality: Geng

South Sudan to embrace US principles of freedom, justice and equality: Geng

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, Youth and Sports Minister - Courtesy

South Sudan’s Minister of Youth and Sports commended the United States’ role in the struggle for South Sudan independence in a speech delivered in Juba on the eve of the 248th anniversary of US independence.

Dr. Joseph Geng Akech said the US is a reminder to countries like South Sudan that they can become great nations by embracing the principles of freedom, justice and equality.

Dr. Geng said it took the American people great sacrifices, dedication and ambitions to build their nation, adding that the people and government of South Sudan have the same dreams.

“I bring warm greetings and congratulatory message from our President H.E. Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit whose government appreciates the role of people and government of United States of America,” he said.

“In our view, it is the best day that reminds other nations like us that we can build great nations, a nation that is built on principles such freedom, justice and equality.”

The minister, who represented President Kiir at the event, described the US as friendly and sisterly country, to whose value, courage and determination the South Sudanese aspire to emulate.

“It must have taken the American people great sacrifices, dedication and ambitions to build this great nation. We too as people of South Sudan and government have such dreams, we have dreams to build a nation founded on justice, liberty and prosperity.”

Geng added that the US has supported many young South Sudanese through its fellowship, who have returned home to build their country.

The US independence is celebrated on July 4th, and this year marks 248 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

This national holiday commemorates the birth of the United States as an independent nation, with festivities including fireworks, parades, concerts, and family gatherings across the country.

The United States played a key role in helping create the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement that laid the groundwork for the 2011 referendum on self-determination, through which South Sudanese overwhelmingly voted for independence.

The U.S. Government is the leading international donor to South Sudan, providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance such as food, nutrition, protection, clean water, and sanitation, as well as essential services to millions of South Sudanese citizens displaced or otherwise affected since the start of the crisis in December 2013.

The U.S. Government also supports civil society and independent media to ensure that diverse voices are heard and supports activities in conflict mitigation, trauma awareness, and reconciliation.

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students 1

Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students

Published Thursday, June 27, 2024

Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork 2

Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak 3

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak

Published Friday, June 28, 2024

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes 4

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

13 Juba schools affected by leasing scheme: assessment 5

13 Juba schools affected by leasing scheme: assessment

Published Friday, June 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant

Published 12 mins ago

Clashes in Nasir between SSPDF and armed civilians – MP

Published 56 mins ago

South Sudan to embrace US principles of freedom, justice and equality: Geng

Published 1 hour ago

Medical waste cleared overnight from Jondoru stream: chief

Published 2 hours ago

Urban refugee children in Juba urge inclusion in national education system

Published 3 hours ago

Nunu declares a day of mourning after MP passes on

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!