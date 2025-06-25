South Sudan to embrace AI, Space Science to drive development

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Sudan is poised to embrace a transformative digital future, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advancements in space science set to significantly boost national development.

This was the resounding message from a high-level Information and Communication Technology (ICT) delegation following their participation in a recent forum in Saint Petersburg.

Eng. Thomas Gatkuoth Nyak, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, emphasized that AI will be a powerful ally rather than a replacement for human endeavor.

“Artificial intelligence is expected to boost the level of production and will also influence labor force. And it also encourages education of the young people,” Gatkuoth stated, highlighting AI’s potential to work alongside human talent in advancing progress and reshaping the labor force.

He reassured that the country should not be deterred by potential challenges, stressing AI’s productive capacity and vast offerings for the digital economy.

The four-day forum, which concluded last week, saw robust discussions on big data, the strategic role of space science, and the unfolding AI revolution in the digital economy.

The South Sudanese delegation returned with a clear vision for the nation’s digital trajectory.

Adding to this forward-looking perspective, Gieth Kon Mathiang, Director General of the National Communication Authority, underscored the immense benefits locked within space science.

He urged the nation to swiftly utilize its recently allocated orbital slot.



“We also must position ourselves to protect that space. We need to protect it because space becomes a resource,” Mathiang explained, advocating for strategic planning to leverage this resource, potentially through future satellite deployment for national benefit.

Elijah Alier, Managing Director of the Media Authority, highlighted the crucial need for a robust legislative framework.

“Artificial intelligence has become a key in this forum simply because it has so many benefits and there is no way you can be able to progress without embracing artificial intelligence as well as the ICT in general,” Alier remarked, emphasizing that the media sector and the Government of South Sudan must double their efforts to enact legislations guiding the proper use of AI resources and space science.

Eng. Mabe Emmanuel, Secretary General of the Universal Service Access Fund, stressed the foundational importance of infrastructure development for digital transformation.

“We have a lot of data in the country for the government institutions, and we also need to make use of this data. How do we keep this data? And how do we use the data?” Emmanuel queried, underscoring the delegation’s key takeaway.

He called on the Ministry to prioritize infrastructure development, including essential data centers, as a prerequisite for leveraging data and reaping the full benefits of artificial intelligence.

The collective message from the delegation is one of optimism and strategic readiness. By embracing AI, protecting its space resources, establishing clear legislative guidelines, and investing in foundational ICT infrastructure, South Sudan is positioning itself to achieve greater heights in the digital economy and foster comprehensive national development.

