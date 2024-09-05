5th September 2024
South Sudan take on Congo Brazzaville in Afcon qualifiers

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 3 hours ago

The Bright Stars Photo/SSFA

South Sudan are set to kick off their CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign on Thursday with a challenging encounter against the Republic of Congo in the capital Brazzaville.

South Sudan are in Group K alongside South Africa, Congo Brazzaville and Uganda. Today’s group stage match will kick-off from 6:00 PM West Africa Time at the Stade Alphonse Massamba-Débat.

Despite the tough opponents and the disadvantage of playing on foreign soil, the Bright Stars are determined to cause another upset to the Congolese after beating them 2-1 in the last Afcon qualifiers in March 2023.

Head Coach Nicolas Depuis has expressed confidence in his squad’s preparation, emphasizing teamwork and resilience as the keys to overcoming Congo’s experienced side.

“Now we are ready, and our thanks to SSFA leadership for preparing us , we work a lot on technical and physical for the last two week,” Nicholas said.

“But some players arrived only yesterday. I thing Ajak, Tito they are okay physically. We don’t have injuries, we hope to the best against Congo here.”

“I know are going to fight to give a good result to the president of federation and people of Juba and South Sudan.”

The head of delegation, Mr. Sebit Duk Deng, assured the readiness of the team morally as he appreciated the efforts put by the SSFA leadership to Make sure that the team have reach to this level.

“The team is ready. We have had three training sessions since our arrival, one on the field and two outside. Thank God we have no injuries. We hope to be in everyone’s best interest.”

With both teams eager to secure an early advantage in the group, a thrilling encounter is expected, and South Sudanese football fans will be watching closely in anticipation of a miraculous victory.

 

 

 

 

