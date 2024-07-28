South Sudan sink Puerto Rico in sweet revenge at Paris Olympics

South Sudan Men’s Basketball Team hammered Puerto Rico 90-79, securing a sweet revenge against the cunning North American side who last defeated them in their opening match of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

It was South Sudan’s first Olympic victory at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium for the Bright Stars who are representing the African continent at the prestigious competition for the first time.

Despite Puerto Rico ending the first half with 54-48 lead, South Sudan managed to come back and lead in the third quarter with 71- 69, taking advantage of the opponent’s misfortune after star guard Jose Alvarado was forced to limp off the court.

Carlik Jones and Marial Shayok were the stars of the game – scoring 19 and 15 points respectively as South Sudan managed to blunt troublesome opponents to secure the eleven-point lead.

As pressure built on both sides in the final quarter, South Sudan intensified their defense and a pivotal two-pointer by Bul Kuol followed by a fast-break dunk from Majok Deng ignited the crowd and shifted the momentum in South Sudan’s favor.

Back in South Sudan, thousands of fans watching the game on obscure screens at an open air basketball court in Juba, as well as the states, burst into wild celebrations.

For a nation often associated with conflict and hardship, the historic victory provides a unifying moment of joy and pride.

South Sudan lost 101-96 to Puerto Rico in their opening game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup despite a dominant display in the first three quarters.

The Bright Stars were ahead by 29-24 in the first quarter, 50-40 in the second quarter and 67-52 in the third quarter – but they lost 101-96.

Puerto Rico stand at number 16th in the 2024 FIBA ranking – having participated in nine Olympics and 12 World Championships, although they have never won a medal at either competition.

South Sudan, who came close to shocking Team USA on July 20 before losing by a point, rank 33rd, and have beaten Great Britain and Portugal in their last two Olympic warm-up matches.

South Sudan are set to plat USA on July 31, and Serbia on August 3 in Group C.

