18th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | Politics   |   South Sudan seeks regional backing to lift sanctions, arms embargo

South Sudan seeks regional backing to lift sanctions, arms embargo

Author: Irene Jackson | Published: 5 hours ago

Ambassador James Morgan Pitia, Presidential Envoy for the Great Lakes Region - (Photo: File/ COURTESY)

South Sudan has appealed to its regional neighbours to support lifting international sanctions and the arms embargo at the 9th Summit of the Heads of State of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) in Kinshasa, DR Congo.

South Sudan’s Presidential Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, Ambassador Dr. Pitia Morgan, said he successfully lobbied neighbouring states during the summit on November 9.

He added that the appeal was formally recognised and included in the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region final declaration.

“We have requested the Member States of the Great Lakes Region to help the Government of South Sudan on the issue of lifting of the sanctions, which also has been included into the Declaration, and the Secretariat of the Great Lakes Region has been directed by the new Chairperson of the Great Lakes Region, as well as other members, that the Secretariat in Bujumbura will go ahead and lobby the international community to lift the sanctions and arms embargo on South Sudan,” he said.

Morgan said the summit ended with a clear directive to turn the declaration into concrete action.

Since 2015, the UN Security Council has imposed a sanctions regime on South Sudan, including asset freezes and travel bans on individuals deemed responsible for fuelling the conflict.

In July 2018, the Council adopted Resolution 2428, which imposed a mandatory arms embargo on the country.

Under the embargo, it is prohibited to supply or transfer weapons, ammunition, military vehicles, and related equipment to South Sudan, unless approved under very limited conditions.

The sanctions regime, including the arms embargo, has been renewed repeatedly.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 2

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 3

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session 4

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session

Published November 12, 2025

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables 5

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables

Published November 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

ICRC treats over 800 war-wounded in South Sudan this Year

Published 42 minutes ago

Two children suffocate in parked car, three shot dead in Gudele

Published 58 minutes ago

Kiir directs SPLM leaders to unify party ahead of 2026 elections

Published 2 hours ago

Female Journalists’ Network urges more women’s representation in the media

Published 3 hours ago

President Ruto reaffirms Kenya’s support for peace in South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Opinion: Ateny Wek — The media-friendly yet unapologetically controversial voice returns to the podium

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.