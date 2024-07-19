South Sudan reduces Paris-bound basketball fans over economic crisis

The National Minister of Youth and Sports said the government resolved to sponsor only a limited number of South Sudanese fans including a delegation of officials to travel to Paris for the Olympic Games, due to the dire economic crisis.

Joseph Geng Akech said his ministry will work with the South Sudan Basketball Federation (SSBF) and the National Olympic Committee to select the accompanying fans.

Mr. Geng said he has been engaging the French embassy on whether it possible to issue visas to South Sudan delegations from Juba or issue visas upon arrival in France.

Another scenario is whether the government can collect passports of the delegation and dispatch them to Addis Ababa for visa approval.

“I regret to announce that non of these options has been possible,” he said addressing a press conference in Juba on Friday.

Mr. Geng said due to the limited finances and the timeline, the Ministry has resolved that any individual whose name was on government sponsored list is encouraged to travel to Addis Ababa and obtain a visa on his/her own before 23rd July.

He said other South Sudanese individuals on government sponsored list, who possess European or related passports and do not require visa to enter France must report to the Ministry on 22nd July.

The minister announced that the South Sudan delegation to France will depart Juba on 25th July and the Ministry will provide further details soon.

The situation arise a month after the national cabinet recently approved $9 million to facilitate the participation of the National team in the summer Olympic Games.

It is not clear if the budget has been released or not amid an absent budget for the fiscal year and a suspended government spending by the finance ministry.

South Sudan made history in their first appearance at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and qualified directly for the 2024 Olympics – finishing 17th and becoming the African team that placed highest in the tournament.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, South Sudan will be compete in different games including basketball, taekwondo, boxing, and athletics.

In June, South Sudan’s foreign minister appealed to the French government to ease a three-month visa approval for an unspecified number of South Sudanese basketball and athletic fans set to attend the Paris Olympics.

Ramadan Mohammed Goc, in a meeting with French Ambassador Christian Bader, discussed the visa challenges facing South Sudanese, where he encouraged Paris to grant the Schengen visa – an entry permit for non-European Union nationals to make a short, temporary EU visit.

