4th May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   South Sudan reaffirms primary responsibility for security at UN Security Council

South Sudan reaffirms primary responsibility for security at UN Security Council

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 11 hours ago

Ambassador Sabino Edward Nyawella Amaikwey, South Sudan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, addresses the Security Council in New York on Friday, April 17, 2026. | Photo: UN Media

South Sudan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Sabino Edward Nyawella, has underscored that the primary responsibility for peace, security, and the protection of civilians rests with the national government.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Ambassador Nyawella expressed gratitude to the international community, UN Police-contributing countries, and the United Nations for their ongoing support throughout the country’s nation-building process.

The Ambassador noted the contribution of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in facilitating humanitarian assistance and supporting the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“South Sudan acknowledges the important role that UNMISS continues to play in supporting the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, protecting, facilitating humanitarian assistance, and national efforts towards peace and stability,” Nyawella stated.

While acknowledging international support, the Ambassador emphasized that the government remains committed to strengthening its own national institutions. The goal, he noted, is for South Sudan to fully assume its security and protection responsibilities in a sustainable manner.

Nyawella called for a shift in how the mission operates as the country progresses.

“As we move forward, it is essential that the mandate of UNMISS evolves in a manner that reflects the progress achieved and supports nationally aimed priorities,” he said.

The Deputy Permanent Representative concluded by emphasizing that future engagement between the government and the United Nations should be defined by constructive cooperation.

“South Sudan emphasizes the importance of continued partnership based on mutual respect, trust, and constructive engagement,” Nyawella informed the Council.

The statement highlights the government’s stance on maintaining national sovereignty while working alongside international partners to achieve long-term stability.

Popular Stories
South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy 1

South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy

Published April 28, 2026

U.S. conditions December election funding on release of political prisoners 2

U.S. conditions December election funding on release of political prisoners

Published May 3, 2026

Parliament orders demolition of illegal structures on school lands 3

Parliament orders demolition of illegal structures on school lands

Published April 29, 2026

Juba City Council to begin road repairs, install speed bumps within 7 days 4

Juba City Council to begin road repairs, install speed bumps within 7 days

Published May 2, 2026

Houses face demolition as rail tracks are stripped in Bahr el Ghazal 5

Houses face demolition as rail tracks are stripped in Bahr el Ghazal

Published April 29, 2026

South Sudan to establish domestic gold refinery to boost mineral value 6

South Sudan to establish domestic gold refinery to boost mineral value

Published May 1, 2026

MSF permanently closes Jonglei’s Lankien hospital after February airstrike 7

MSF permanently closes Jonglei’s Lankien hospital after February airstrike

Published April 29, 2026

Minister Nyanath identifies key opportunities for cultural cooperation with China 8

Minister Nyanath identifies key opportunities for cultural cooperation with China

Published April 30, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir directs release of funds to support December elections preparations

Published 6 hours ago

Governor Adil returns after promoting investment in Ethiopia

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir orders Revenue Authority to boost non-oil revenue to support economy

Published 7 hours ago

Truck drivers to end strike after govt agrees to remove roadblocks, improve security

Published 8 hours ago

Governor Dollar swears in new officials

Published 8 hours ago

Puot rejects charges, cites Nasir incident as 2018 agreement ceasefire violation

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.