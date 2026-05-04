South Sudan reaffirms primary responsibility for security at UN Security Council

South Sudan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Sabino Edward Nyawella, has underscored that the primary responsibility for peace, security, and the protection of civilians rests with the national government.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Ambassador Nyawella expressed gratitude to the international community, UN Police-contributing countries, and the United Nations for their ongoing support throughout the country’s nation-building process.

The Ambassador noted the contribution of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in facilitating humanitarian assistance and supporting the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“South Sudan acknowledges the important role that UNMISS continues to play in supporting the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, protecting, facilitating humanitarian assistance, and national efforts towards peace and stability,” Nyawella stated.

While acknowledging international support, the Ambassador emphasized that the government remains committed to strengthening its own national institutions. The goal, he noted, is for South Sudan to fully assume its security and protection responsibilities in a sustainable manner.

Nyawella called for a shift in how the mission operates as the country progresses.

“As we move forward, it is essential that the mandate of UNMISS evolves in a manner that reflects the progress achieved and supports nationally aimed priorities,” he said.

The Deputy Permanent Representative concluded by emphasizing that future engagement between the government and the United Nations should be defined by constructive cooperation.

“South Sudan emphasizes the importance of continued partnership based on mutual respect, trust, and constructive engagement,” Nyawella informed the Council.

The statement highlights the government’s stance on maintaining national sovereignty while working alongside international partners to achieve long-term stability.

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