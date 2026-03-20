South Sudan reaffirms commitment to women empowerment at global forum

South Sudan says it has strengthened national mechanisms to advance the empowerment of women and girls, as global leaders meet at the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York.

The country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Cecilia Adut Manyok, says empowering women is key to achieving sustainable peace, inclusive development, and social progress.

Despite years of conflict, displacement, and climate related challenges, South Sudanese women continue to play a vital role in supporting families, building community resilience, and contributing to peacebuilding efforts.

She said the government remains committed to ensuring at least 35 percent representation of women in public institutions, while prioritizing girls’ education as a pathway to breaking the cycle of poverty.

“For South Sudan, we recognize that the advancement of women and girls is fundamental to achieving sustainable peace, inclusive development, and social progress… women remain at the forefront of supporting families, strengthening communities, and contributing to peacebuilding efforts across the country, including maintaining a minimum of 35% representation in public institutions,” she said, speaking on SSBC on Thursday.

Authorities say measures are underway to boost girls’ enrolment, retention, and completion of schooling, alongside efforts to enhance women’s economic participation through skills development and entrepreneurship.

However, officials acknowledge that significant challenges remain, calling for sustained national efforts and stronger partnerships to achieve gender equality.

“Education remains central to our national priorities. The government is committed to expanding access for girls, recognizing it as one of the most effective ways to empower women and break the cycle of poverty,” she said. “Alongside this, we are promoting women’s economic participation through skills development, entrepreneurship, and livelihood opportunities, while acknowledging that challenges remain and require sustained commitment and strong partnership,” she added.

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