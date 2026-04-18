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South Sudan Parliament Speaker mourns singer Viviana Nyachan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

Newly appointed Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly, Joseph Ngere Paciko,- Credit: Madrama James/Eye Radio

The Office of the Speaker of South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly has issued a condolence message following the death of celebrated singer Vivian Nyachan, describing her as an “extraordinary talent” and cultural icon.

In a statement released Thursday, Rt. Hon. Joseph Ngere Paciko said the country was deeply saddened by Nyachan’s passing on April 14 in Juba.

The late artist was hailed as a powerful voice within her Chollo community and across South Sudan, with the Speaker noting that her music brought “unparalleled joy and emotion” to millions.

“Vivian Nyachan did not just sing songs; she captured the emotions and spirit of her audience,” the statement said, emphasizing her influence as both an artist and a cultural figure.

The Speaker described her death as a significant loss to the nation, saying South Sudan had lost “a cultural beacon” whose legacy would endure through her music, particularly in inspiring women.

Nyachan’s songs, widely appreciated for their emotional depth and cultural resonance, earned her a strong following across the country.

On behalf of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Paciko extended condolences to her family, loved ones, and fans in South Sudan and beyond.

“While a brilliant light has gone out, her legacy will continue to resonate,” the statement said. Funeral arrangements had not been announced at the time of publication.

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18th April 2026

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