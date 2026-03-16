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South Sudan — manufacturers call for organized taxes, reliable electricity

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: March 16, 2026

Photo|By madarama James

Manufacturers in South Sudan are calling on the government to improve tax systems, infrastructure, and electricity supply to support local industries and attract investment.
Business owners say inconsistent taxation and limited power slow production and expansion.

Ajah Jennifer Mayen, co-founder of Yommie, a sanitary pad producer in Juba, said businesses need a more predictable tax system.

“We have to have an organized system. When paying taxes, I need to know who I’m paying and when, so businesses can plan and avoid unnecessary costs,” she said.

South Sudan’s tax policy is often criticized for being fragmented and unpredictable. Businesses face multiple levies at national and local levels, with some areas charging inconsistent rates. This has created confusion for companies trying to plan finances and has contributed to higher operational costs.

Malish Simon Modi, Managing Director at TINV Trading and Investment Company Limited, producer of SSEME Oil, said government support must include better infrastructure.

“External support like electricity, roads, and taxation affects internal support. Investors want to come, but the environment is not convenient,” he said.

Stella Andi, Public Relations Officer for the Association of South Sudan Manufacturers, said reliable electricity and harmonized taxes would help local producers expand beyond Juba.

“If electricity is closer and taxes are harmonized, producers can reach other states without obstacles,” she said.

Manufacturers say addressing these issues could boost domestic production and drive economic growth in South Sudan.

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