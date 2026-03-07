10th March 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Governance | National News | News | Politics | Regional   |   South Sudan loses EAC Secretary-General position over failure to meet “obligations”

South Sudan loses EAC Secretary-General position over failure to meet “obligations”

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: March 7, 2026

Geographical location of EAC member states|Courtesy

South Sudan has lost its bid to take over the Secretary-General position of the East African Community, with Tanzania reportedly taking the role despite South Sudan being next in line under the bloc’s rotational principle.

The development comes as leaders gathered for the summit of heads of state of the regional economic and trading bloc.

Kim Gai Ruot, a South Sudanese lawmaker in the East African Legislative Assembly based in Arusha, Tanzania, said the decision was linked to the country’s “non-meeting of obligation.”

According to him, the failure to meet certain obligations led to Tanzania assuming the position instead of South Sudan.

It is not clear which obligations the country failed to meet. However, according to reports, South Sudan’s arrears to the regional body stand at about $15.5 million, with some estimates suggesting the figure could reach $26 million when accumulated over several years

Under the bloc’s rotational principle, the Secretary-General position was expected to go to a South Sudanese national following Kenya’s five-year tenure.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport 1

Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport

Published March 6, 2026

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East 2

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East

Published March 6, 2026

SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure 3

SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure

Published March 8, 2026

Parliament: Petroleum, Road’s & Presidential Affairs ministries overspent massively in 2024–2025 budget 4

Parliament: Petroleum, Road’s & Presidential Affairs ministries overspent massively in 2024–2025 budget

Published March 5, 2026

Drivers’ union expresses dismay over sudden fuel price hike in Juba 5

Drivers’ union expresses dismay over sudden fuel price hike in Juba

Published March 4, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Churches urge halt to Jonglei military operations, call for reconciliation

Published 1 hour ago

Elections Commission says only 4% of funds released for December elections

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t says Akobo evacuation order to UNMISS was a reminder, not a threat

Published 2 hours ago

Eye Media decries soaring fuel prices, cuts on-air hours

Published 3 hours ago

Oil prices fall after Trump signals end to Iran conflict

Published 3 hours ago

Activist Yakani calls on President Kiir to free or try detainees

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th March 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.