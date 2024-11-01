1st November 2024
South Sudan launches premier league and national cup for youth teams

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan Women's National Football Team – Courtesy

The South Sudan Football Association has announced the launch of the South Sudan Premier League for under-17 and under-20 men’s and women’s teams, along with a National Cup competition for women in the same age groups.

This initiative announced at a strategic meeting led by Mr Wiyual Lam, Chairman of the Competitions Committee, aims to foster grassroots football development and gain international recognition for South Sudan’s youth leagues.

In a meeting on Wednesday, October 30, Mr Lam emphasized that the SSFA is committed to developing youth and junior football, with preparations well underway for the league’s kick-off in the 2024/2025 season.

The Premier League, featuring ten clubs, represents a milestone for South Sudanese football and holds the promise of a bright future for the sport in the region.

The association plans to hold a consultation workshop for the ten senior men’s clubs involved in the Premier League, focusing on aligning with FIFA regulations.

Each team will participate in 18 matches over six months.

However, details regarding the number of teams, selection processes, and the tournament location remain unconfirmed, with further announcements expected.

The SSFA has yet to disclose if the tournament will occur across the states or as a unified event in Juba and the number of participating teams, the selection mechanism.

1st November 2024

