South Sudan launches 50-day countdown to Paris Olympic

The government and UN Development Program on Friday launched South Sudan Countdown to the Paris Olympic Games – an initiative to instill a sense of national pride among South Sudanese ahead of the games set to kick off in July.



The country’s made a historic qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games, after the national basketball team defeated Angola in Manila in their last game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, while Egypt lost to New Zealand.

UNDP said the purpose of the 50-day countdown is to unify and energize the nation in support of the athletic teams participating in this prestigious global event.

The launch of the countdown program was attended by office of Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The event is intended to sensitize the South Sudanese public about the significance of Olympic Games and the dedication of the national athletes.

The event also seeks to highlight the values of perseverance, sportsmanship, and instill a sense of pride and understanding about the country’s participation in the global event.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, South Sudan will be compete in different games including basketball, taekwondo, boxing, and athletics.

UNDP Deputy Country Representative, Titus Osundina, said South Sudan’s participation in the Olympic Games show the national resilience to aim higher on the international stage.

“This event not only signifies South Sudan participation in the global athletic competition but also sets a platform to exhibit resilience and spirits of the nation on an international stage,” Osundina said.

The UN official said he commends Vice President Nyandeng and Youth Minister Joseph Geng for their “unwavering support” towards the youth and athletics.

On his part, the President of South Sudan National Olympic Committee says the country is going to Paris this time as qualified competitor.

Eng. Juma Stephen said there are many national athletes who are still trying their best to qualify to Paris a part taekwondo and basketball.

“We are looking forward to receive our athletes in the Atlantic Federation. We have Abraham (Majok) in Tokyo, also preparing in Kenya are Atalina and Lucia,” said Juma.

“They are still trying their level best so that they will join the team going to Paris as part of Taekwondo and basketball. So, this year will not be as usual. South Sudan is going to Olympic using universality position.”

For his part, the Minister Youth and Sport Joseph Geng has urged the Olympics and athletes to showcase South Sudanese cultures to rest of the world.

“Olympics are games that are played to share love, build friendship and extend our cultures to the rest of the world.”

“We are announcing this, just as we did when we qualified, that South Sudan is here to share its love, talent and skills with the rest of the continents, with the rest of the world.”

