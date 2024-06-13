South Sudan lags behind as EAC counterparts table budgets

A member of parliament representing South Sudan in the East Africa Legislative Assembly has expressed concerns over the delayed submission of fiscal year 2024/2025 budget in his country.

East African nations Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi started presenting their budgets on Thursday, where they explored the possibilities of obtaining finance to fund their expenditures and bolster their economies.

However, Hon. Kim Gai Ruot said the South Sudan Minister of Finance and Planning is yet to table the draft budget today also it is designated as the EAC Budget Day.

“Today is EAC Budget Day, yet our Ministry of Finance of the Republic of South Sudan has not even tabled the FY 2024/25 budget to the Council of Ministers, let alone to Parliament,” Gai said in a statement on his Facebook page.

According to the EAC treaty, Finance Ministers of partner states must observe a tradition of reading their annual budgets simultaneously in the afternoon of the second Thursday of June.

The lawmaker emphasized the constitutional obligation for timely budget submission, urging fellow members of the National Legislative Assembly to summon the Minister of Finance promptly.

He cautioned against unauthorized expenditures starting from July 1st in the absence of an approved budget, asserting their illegality.

Furthermore, the lawmaker called for accountability, the prosecution of any current or former finance ministers found to have breached these laws.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Finance and Planning Awow Daniel Chuang told the lawmakers that the budget is already approved by the Economic Cluster.

Daniel stated that the fiscal year 2024/2025 budget will be presented to the council of the minister this week.

The statement by Hon. Kim G. Ruot underscores growing concerns over fiscal management and accountability within South Sudan’s government, signaling a potential legislative showdown over budgetary delays.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter