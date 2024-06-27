South Sudan, Israel diplomats meet on bolstering relations

South Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ramadan M. Abdallah Goc and Israel’s Ambassador to South Sudan Gershon Kedar met in Juba on Tuesday and discussed ways to expand bilateral relations.

Juba and Tel Aviv maintain decades of full diplomatic ties dating back to South Sudan’s pre-independence era, and Israel recognized South Sudan’s statehood immediately after it was declared independence.

A statement from the foreign ministry said the talks centered on deepening economic ties, boosting investment, and enhancing academic collaboration.

South Sudan reportedly expressed interest in the training of its cardiologists in Israel as well as the facilitation of 11-Month Agricultural Training for South Sudanese students.

“Hon. Minister Goc warmly welcomed Ambassador Kedar, expressing gratitude for Israel’s ongoing support to people of South Sudan. Hon Minister emphasized government commitment to continue cooperation with Israel,” the ministry said.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wol Mayar Ariec reportedly highlighted Israeli support, notably the training opportunities and the successful heart surgeries for 20 South Sudanese children facilitated by the Save a Child’s Heart Organization.

The Israeli ambassador also visited children at Al Sabah Children Hospital on, 25-June 2024 and spoke to parents and children successfully operated by Save a Child’s Heart Organization.

South Sudan has remained muted in the face of Israel’s war with Hamas militants in Gaza – so far refusing to vote in favor of UN General Assembly resolutions on the conflict that has killed tens of thousands.

In December 2023, two months after the devastating war, South Sudan was among a small set of Global South countries that abstained or voted against a UNGA resolution for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



GPAA chief administrator receives 5 Land Cruisers Previous Post