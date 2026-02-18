South Sudan Islamic Council declares Wednesday first day of Ramadan

18th February 2026

Published: 9 hours ago

The Islamic Council of South Sudan has declared Wednesday, 18 February 2026, as the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan following the sighting of the crescent moon, coinciding with Ash Wednesday (the first day of Lent) in the Catholic calendar.

In a statement issued through its General Secretariat and Crescent Moon Sighting Committee, the Council confirmed that verified reports of the Ramadan crescent were received on Tuesday evening in accordance with recognized Islamic legal standards.

Based on the confirmed sighting, the Council announced that Ramadan 1447 AH will officially begin on Wednesday across South Sudan.

The Council urged Muslims nationwide to observe the holy month with devotion through fasting, prayer, charity, and acts of compassion. It also prayed that Ramadan brings peace, stability, and blessings to the country and the wider Muslim community.

Ramadan is observed by Muslims around the world as a month of fasting from dawn to sunset, spiritual reflection, and increased worship.

