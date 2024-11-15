South Sudan holds forum on phasing out heavy reliance on oil

South Sudan launched a stakeholders validation meeting on Thursday to develop a pathway for the country to transition from heavy reliance on fossil energy like oil and gas to other forms of renewable energy.

The forum focused on addressing the country’s significant dependence on oil and gas while exploring the integration of sustainable energy sources.

Stakeholders emphasized the need for a balanced approach that leverages existing fossil fuel resources while gradually shifting towards renewable energy in alignment with global sustainability goals.

Dr. Victoria Nalule, an international consultant and head of Nalule Energy and Minerals Consultancy (NEM Energy), has been asked to author and finalize the project for establishing the energy transition strategy for the Republic of South Sudan.

Dr. Nalule, a PhD holder in international energy land policy, said the meeting adopted a document proposing a strategy for South Sudan to leverage existing oil and gas resources while also developing renewable energy and promoting sustainability.

“We know that in South Sudan there is a heavy reliance on oil and gas. So in this document, we are creating a pathway of how South Sudan can be able to utilize its oil and gas resources, but also at the same time be able to tap into the other resources like renewable energy,” she said.

South Sudan holds Africa’s third-largest oil reserves but has seen production fall dramatically from independence until the rupture of a major pipeline transiting through Sudan.

Despite contributing one of the lowest carbon emission, the country is among the five most climate-vulnerable countries in the world – with floods and droughts wiping out livelihoods and displacing hundreds of thousands.

The expert stressed the global shift towards cleaner energy sources, driven by environmental concerns including the catastrophic impact of climate change.

Dr. Nalule however said it is important for South Sudan to define its own timeline and approach for the transition without the coercion of external pressures.

She stated that the strategy aims for net-zero emissions by 2080 or later, while advocating for a balanced, context-sensitive energy transition that aligns with global sustainability efforts.

“With the energy transition across the globe, people want to shift from dirty fuels like oil and gas to go to renewable energy.”

“This document creates a pathway of how South Sudan can achieve that, but on its own pace, without being forced by the international community. So that’s why in the document we are looking at 2080 or even beyond for South Sudan to achieve the net zero.”

Dr. Nalule further said the project focuses on inclusivity by involving various stakeholders and ministries. The initiative also seeks to address challenges in artisanal mining, including the absence of protective gear for miners and issues related to economic development.

The project underscores the need for gold mining to foster real economic benefits for local communities, which is vital for the country’s overall development objectives.

NEM Energy is an international consulting firm, its focuses on mining sector, the energy sector, renewable energy, energy transition, and climate change.

On his part, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Mining, Dr. Cosmos Pitia, said South Sudan’s transition to green energy will leverage its abundant renewable resources like hydro, solar, and wind.

Dr. Pitia said the mining ministry is developing a long-term strategy targeting 2080, focusing on the extraction of critical minerals needed for battery production.

“We are now trying to come out with what we call towards 2080. That is what we are planning for 2008. That is the transition to green energy.”

“For us in the Ministry of Mining, it involves some critical minerals that are being used in these batteries, production of these batteries, and what we call critical minerals.”

“And these critical minerals need to be extracted and exploited. And that is why we are now, through the African Development Bank, trying to plan for that earlier. We are looking for a long-term vision, a long-term vision of 2080.”

