South Sudan Handball Federation launches national training camp for IHF zone five tournament

The South Sudan Handball Federation has officially commenced a national training camp for the under-17 and under-20 men’s teams in Juba as preparations get underway for the IHF Zone Five tournament set for 4th to 8th May 2026 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The training, taking place at Nimra-Talata Handball Playground, has brought together 49 players from across the country in an early selection exercise that will be trimmed down to a final squad of 28 players—14 for each category.

Players in the camp include 10 from Wau, 23 from Venice School, and others drawn from Juba-based teams, reflecting growing participation in the sport across the country.

The federation says the camp will run from March 31st until early May, before the team departs for the regional competition.

The Zone Five tournament will feature ten countries: Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda, with winners in both categories earning automatic qualification to the World Cup.

Speaking to Eye Radio during the training session, Secretary General Chol Anei Ayii described the camp as a major milestone for the federation and called for support from the public and private sectors.

“This is the beginning of official training for the national under-17 and under-20 teams as we prepare for the IHF Zone Five tournament in Addis Ababa from 4th to 8th May 2026, and we are calling for any kind of support from the public to help the team.”

Ayii also noted that the federation is working to expand the sport nationally, with clubs already active in Juba, Wau, Rumbek and Yambio, and is pursuing partnerships with countries such as Egypt, Spain and Kuwait to develop players and the game locally.

In his part, the national team coach, David Livingstone-Garant, said the launch of the training program signals a renewed effort to elevate South Sudan’s competitiveness in handball, building on past regional performances.

“We are training for a trophy and working to put South Sudan on the world map by combining our talent with skills learned from different countries”.

He added that although the country missed last year’s competition due to challenges, the team remains optimistic, especially after securing third-place finishes in both under-17 and under-20 categories during the 2023 tournament in Tanzania.

Meanwhile, players in camp have expressed excitement and determination to seize the opportunity to represent the country on the regional stage.

Meanwhile, Joseph Dao, an under-17 player from Venice International Handball Club, said the team is fully committed to making the most of the chance.

“We are really happy for this opportunity, and we are committed to giving our best for South Sudan in the Zone Five tournament,” he said.

The federation says a total of 10 coaches are overseeing the training program, as efforts continue to identify the best talent ahead of the championship, which is expected to provide a platform for South Sudan to compete for continental and global recognition.

South Sudan became a member of the International Handball Federation (IHF) in 2015.

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