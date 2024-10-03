South Sudan fumes over diplomatic criticism of two-year govt extension

South Sudan’s Deputy Minister of Foriegn Affairs Monday Semaya expressed what he termed as “total dissatisfaction” on the position of foreign diplomatic missions who voiced concerns and declined a second postponement of elections and extension of the government’s tenure by two years.

Deputy Foreign Minister Semaya made the comment in a meeting with European Union Head of Delegation Amb. Timo Olkkonen in Juba on Wednesday, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

The two diplomats are also said to have exchanged views on areas of cooperation between South Sudan’s Government and the EU Mission in Juba.

“Hon. Amb. Monday Semaya expressed in strongest terms total dissatisfaction on the recent statements made by other Foreign Countries and diplomatic Missions in Juba regarding the extension of R-GONU and justified extension of the postponement of the general elections in South Sudan,” the statement said.

Mr. Semaya acknowledges that it is understandable for any country to decline endorsement of the already passed “sovereign decision” on government’s extension and postponement of the general election.

“But it is the obligation of countries and global partners to respect this important and historical decision and possibly argue in a very respectful, ethical and responsible manner within the context of rules and practices governing the principles of sovereignty and diplomatic norms.”

The statement said the two officials exchanged views on the South Sudan peace process and EU’s development cooperation programs and support to South Sudan among others.

On 21st September 2024, President Kiir signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution of 2011, signaling the official postponement of the country’s first-ever elections.

This came after the parliament unanimously endorsed the constitutional amendment that was passed by the cabinet and peace monitoring body R-JMEC amid tight deadlines and concerns over the necessity of another extension.

The decision was reportedly agreed because most of the critical peace provisions, including security arrangements, permanent constitution-making, electoral preparations, and other issues that could enable credible elections, remain pending.

Reacting to the development, Western diplomatic missions in the country including the embassies of UK, US, Norway, EU, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, voiced their disappointment over the transitional period extension.



A statement signed by the missions pointed out that the extension highlights the transitional government’s failure to implement the 2018 peace agreement despite previous promises made in the launch of peace roadmap in 2022.

The statement further said timely elections are essential for strengthening stability, democracy, and sustainable development, and the government is accountable to the people of South Sudan for this choice.

An activist also questioned the logic behind the endorsement of the elections postponement by the peace parties, arguing the decision was probably reached without proper assessment on its necessity.

