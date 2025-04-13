South Sudan freight forwarders push $300K plan to boost trade efficiency

The South Sudan Freight Forwarders Association (SSFFA) has unveiled a draft strategic concept plan aimed at revitalizing the country’s freight forwarding industry and positioning South Sudan as a competitive player in regional logistics.

During a meeting held on Saturday and attended by 26 members of the Council of Senates, including media representatives, the SSFFA proposed a budget of $300,000 to fund key initiatives focused on advocacy, lobbying, and professionalization of the freight forwarding sector.

SSFFA President Deng Daniel Ayuen highlighted the core objectives of the plan, which include eliminating non-tariff barriers, lobbying for favorable trade policies, and enhancing professional standards within the industry.

“The strategic plan focuses on advocacy, lobbying, and professionalizing the industry,” Ayuen said. “We aim to create a conducive environment for international trade by addressing challenges posed by government agencies and ensuring our members are properly trained in customs clearance procedures.”

According to SSFFA Executive Officer Mawa Moses, the one-year draft plan is designed to improve operations, manage risks, and attract investment necessary for economic growth.

“We are lobbying for $300,000 to facilitate our strategic initiatives, improve business transactions, hold dialogue with government agencies, and support association leadership,” Moses explained.

“We’re also focused on setting up a solid organizational structure to guide the sector forward.”

Concerns were also raised regarding the impact of the 2024–2025 Financial Act on trade. Speaking on behalf of clearing agents, Silas Majok said the new regulations have severely disrupted operations at Nimule, South Sudan’s busiest entry point.

“The Ministry of Trade now requires import licenses to be paid in dollars,” Majok said. “For example, a container carrying 7,000 crates of soda now costs traders $70,000 to clear—making essential commodities unaffordable in the local market.”

SSFFA leadership is also urging businesses to resolve customs disputes through proper channels. Ayuen advised companies and clearing agents facing clearance or tax challenges to seek redress through SSFFA rather than involving external parties.

“Whenever you have issues with clearance or tax disputes, please approach the association’s leadership,” he said. “We are here to help find amicable solutions.”

The association hopes that with the proposed funding and coordinated sector-wide reforms, South Sudan can improve trade efficiency and better integrate into regional and international supply chains.

In February, 2025 , the President of South Sudan Freight Forwarders Association (SSFFA) promised to crackdown on customs malpractices and enhance professionalism in the revenue collection sector, as new executive members took oath in Juba by then.

The leadership of the agency are Deng Daniel Ayuen as the President, Marial Mayak as Vice President, Mawa Moses as the executive officer while Justin Majok Malou is Secretary of Fnance, deputized by Kuot Hassan.

SSFFA works to improve efficiency of freight forwarding and customs clearance in South Sudan. This is to help make goods and services more affordable and accessible to the population.

At their installation, SSFFA President Deng Daniel, emphasized the importance of regional integration and improved infrastructure to boost trade and enhance clearing of goods.

