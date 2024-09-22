22nd September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   South Sudan foreign minister briefs UN chief on peace deal

South Sudan foreign minister briefs UN chief on peace deal

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

The two officials met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. (MoFAIC)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramadan Mohammed Goc held a sideline meeting on Friday with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss peace process and humanitarian situation in the country.

A foreign ministry statement said Mr. Goc briefed the Secretary-General on the recent postponement of elections and the extension of the Revitalized Peace Agreement period until December 2026.

It was stated that Mr. Guterres commended the government for maintaining peace in the country and voiced UN commitment to supporting the country.

The two leaders also discussed key issues, including the ongoing Tumaini Peace Initiative, the humanitarian crisis resulting from the conflict in Sudan, and the flooding situation in South Sudan, the statement said.

On the 18th September Minister Ramadan Mohammed led a government delegation to attend the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

 

Popular Stories
Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals 1

Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals

Published September 17, 2024

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts 2

Gen. Lul explains Thursday’s gunfire on Juba’s outskirts

Published September 19, 2024

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes 3

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes

Published September 18, 2024

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair 4

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair

Published September 18, 2024

Police confirms search operation for illegal firearms in Juba 5

Police confirms search operation for illegal firearms in Juba

Published September 16, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan foreign minister briefs UN chief on peace deal

Published 1 hour ago

Church voices ‘deep’ concern about slow peace implementation

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan urged to deny Petronas right to sell off $1.25 billion assets

Published 4 hours ago

Political will, shared aspirations are key to lasting peace in South Sudan: Haysom

Published 5 hours ago

Jamus boss calls for development of South Sudan football

Published 5 hours ago

Jamus beat Al-Meriekh Bentiu 2-1 to win Super Cup

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.