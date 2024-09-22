South Sudan foreign minister briefs UN chief on peace deal

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramadan Mohammed Goc held a sideline meeting on Friday with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss peace process and humanitarian situation in the country.

A foreign ministry statement said Mr. Goc briefed the Secretary-General on the recent postponement of elections and the extension of the Revitalized Peace Agreement period until December 2026.

It was stated that Mr. Guterres commended the government for maintaining peace in the country and voiced UN commitment to supporting the country.

The two leaders also discussed key issues, including the ongoing Tumaini Peace Initiative, the humanitarian crisis resulting from the conflict in Sudan, and the flooding situation in South Sudan, the statement said.

On the 18th September Minister Ramadan Mohammed led a government delegation to attend the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

