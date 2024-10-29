South Sudan Football Association faces financial challenges

Augustino Madout disclosed this on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Speaking after the South Sudan and Kenya match.

He noted that the stadium only makes enough money to cover its basic costs, which limits what the federation can do.

The president of the South Sudan Football Association or SSFA, stated that the financial issues in South Sudan’s sports sector are serious, making it hard for national teams to prepare for and compete in international events.

He added that even though the government approved $2.5 million for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the money has not yet been released, putting the teams in a difficult situation.

According to him, this funding shortfall means there isn’t enough money for important expenses like travel and training.

“If I had received the funds, I would tell you,” Augustino said, stressing that the federation relies on individual donations from its members and supporters to make up the difference.

He clarified that while FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) provide some funding, there are strict rules to follow. To get FIFA funding, countries must organize 540 matches each year, including for youth and women’s teams.

The SSFA head said although South Sudan can receive $300,000 from FIFA this year, most of that money will go toward paying off a loan for the Seven Miles Stadium, as well as covering administrative costs and travel expenses, including about $180,000 for last-minute flights to Morocco.

Augustino mentioned that the federation is actively looking for more support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Finance.

According to him, they are planning a conference in November to engage private companies in sports funding and build long-term partnerships.

He also shared that talks are underway with MTN and other potential sponsors to explore opportunities for support and branding.

In this challenging time, the SSFA has asked private companies to help find lasting solutions for funding.

Augustino is hopeful that working together with the private sector and supportive government policies will help strengthen sports development in South Sudan, allowing national teams to compete effectively on the world stage.