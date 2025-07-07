South Sudan embassy advises citizens against protests in Kenya

The South Sudan Embassy in Nairobi has advised South Sudanese nationals in Kenya to stay away from ongoing demonstrations and respect local laws.

The Embassy issued the advisory as anti-government protests resumed on Monday, leading to the lockdown in most parts of the Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

The embassy says participating in the protests could lead to serious consequences including arrests and deportation under Kenyan laws.

The Embassy further urged all South Sudanese to remain indoor, avoid any protest areas, and stay from public gatherings.

The mission also warned that it would not be able to intervene on behalf of individuals who violate Kenyan law.

The advisory further advised nationals to act with caution, prioritize their personal safety, and respect the laws and regulations of the host country during these times.

No South Sudanese arrested

The embassy has also denied earlier social media reports claiming 19 South Sudanese nationals were detained during the ongoing crackdown on violent protests in Nairobi and other cities.

The embassy’s statement followed a statement by the Kenyan police dismissed a document circulating online that allegedly listed foreign nationals, including South Sudanese, arrested for participating in the protests.

The viral social media document, bearing the logo and other features of the Kenya Police Service, alleged that more than 120 foreigners of various nationalities, including Somalis, Burundians, and Nigerians had been detained.

In an earlier statement, South Sudan’s ambassador to Kenya Anthony Louis Kon had told Eye Radio via WhatsApp that his office was investigating alleged arrests.

Ambassador Kon said had instructed his staff to ascertain the detention of the nineteen South Sudanese arrested.

The embassy says it remains committed to protecting South Sudanese community and maintaining good relations between Kenya and South Sudan.

