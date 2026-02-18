You are here: Home | National News | News | Regional | South Sudan, Egypt reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties
South Sudan and Egypt have reaffirmed their commitment to closer diplomatic and regional cooperation following talks held in Juba on Tuesday.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Monday Semaya K. Kumba, met with Egyptian official Hazem Mamdouh Fawzy to discuss strengthening bilateral coordination between the two countries.
A key focus of the meeting was preparations for the upcoming Nile Day celebrations, which South Sudan is set to host on February 22, 2026.
Both sides described the event as an important platform for promoting cooperation among Nile Basin countries and advancing shared regional interests.
The two diplomats also exchanged views on collaboration in water resources and other areas of mutual concern, underscoring their shared commitment to deepen longstanding ties and expand cooperation into broader strategic partnerships.
