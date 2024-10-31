31st October 2024
South Sudan, DRC sign deal to demarcate border

South Sudan, DRC sign deal to demarcate border

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

South Sudan Foreign Minister Abdallah Ramdan Goc and DRC Deputy Prime Minister Jacqueline Shabani sign border agreement in Juba. October 29, 2024. (Photo: MoFA&IC).

South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) signed an agreement in Juba on Wednesday to formalize the demarcation of their shared 813-kilometer border.

South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramadan Mohamed Goc, and DRC’s Deputy Prime Minister, Jacqueline Shabani, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective nations to bolster regional peace and stability strengthen bilateral ties.

Originally drafted in Kinshasa, the MoU provides a roadmap for clarifying the 813-kilometer boundary, a colonial-era border established between Belgian Congo and British Sudan.

Speaking to the media, Foreign Minister Goc commended the leaders of both countries’ leaders for their cooperation in attaining a peaceful border.

“What we have just signed will also enhance the cooperation between our western equatorial state and the central equatorial state and other provinces in DRC Congo. People will move freely and exchange goods and services,” he said.

Mr. Goc added that South Sudan and DRC enjoy cordial relations in economic partnership.

DRC’s Deputy Prime Minister Shabani also addressed the media following his meeting with President Kiir, and noted his country’s keenness in collaborating on the landmark agreement.

“From today, it is going to allow experts from the technical committee to work freely and in harmony on our border demarcation,” he said, referring to the agreement.

“I invite all experts to start a very immediate exercise by coming up with a clear methodology and work plan which will allow them to start to work on the orientation of the system. The methodology is planning on the border demarcation.”

South Sudan and DRC have not been involved in border disputes unlike the former’s regional border tensions with the Central African Republic, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda.

 

 

