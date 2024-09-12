South Sudan drawn in Group B of AFCON U-20 qualifiers

South Sudan have been placed in Group B alongside Uganda, Burundi and Ethiopia in the draw for CECAFA qualification championship for the U-20 African Cup of Nations.

The draw, conducted on 12th September, divided the nine participating teams into two groups.

Group B promises to be highly competitive, especially with South Sudan and Uganda both having reached the final in the previous tournament.

Meanwhile, Tanzania who are hosting the regional qualification tournament were placed in Group A alongside Sudan, Rwanda, Djibouti, and Kenya.

This sets up an exciting rematch between the two strong teams, adding extra intensity to the competition.

Uganda were crowned champions in the 14-edition played in Sudan in 2022 after defeating South Sudan 2-1.

Tanzania is hosting the CECAFA qualification matches across three venues Azam Complex, KMC Stadium, and Major General Isamuhyo Stadium in Dar es Salaam, from October 6–20, 2024.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, and the finalists will represent the CECAFA zone at the AFCON U-20 in 2025.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Victor Lawrence, the Secretary General of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) said the national youth team is determined to succeed despite the tough competition in the group.

“The draw has presented us with tough challenges, but we have great confidence in the ability of our young players to deliver a distinguished performance,” he said.

Lawrence said his team has wealth of experience in qualification tournaments having participated in the previous editions.

“Qualifying for the previous edition of the tournament gives us great motivation, and we will seek to build on this achievement and return to the continental arena once again.”

“We know that the competition will not be easy, but we are ready to take on the challenge with high spirits.”

