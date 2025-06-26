26th June 2025
South Sudan Celebrates: Khaman Maluach drafted 10th overall in NBA

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 7 hours ago

Khaman Maluach, South Sudan's basketball star - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The NBA Draft stage on Wednesday night marked a historic moment for South Sudan, as Rumbek-born Khaman Maluach, 18, was selected as the 10th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns.

His journey to this elite level is a powerful testament to raw talent and unwavering perseverance, overcoming significant visa hurdles to achieve his NBA dream. This monumental achievement is not just a personal triumph for Maluach but an inspiring moment for South Sudan, once again placing the nation firmly on the global basketball map.

According to Yahoo Sports, Maluach’s recent standout for Duke University was acquired by the Suns in a high-profile trade, underscoring the immense value placed on his potential. Standing tall with a nearly 7-foot-7 wingspan, he’s lauded as one of the most promising defensive talents in this year’s draft class.

Yet, Khaman’s journey to this pinnacle has been anything but smooth. His path was complicated by the revocation of visas for South Sudanese passport holders announced in April, a directive that directly impacted his student visa status. This meant a crucial shift: he now requires a special P-1 sports work visa to remain and play in the U.S., raising concerns about potential restrictions on his budding career.

Despite this cloud of uncertainty, the NBA and its international department have rallied strong support for the young star. Troy Justice, head of international operations, has publicly affirmed their commitment, telling U.S. media that they are actively working to ensure Khaman gets every opportunity he deserves. This unified backing highlights the league’s dedication to fostering global talent.

His rapid ascent in basketball has been nothing short of remarkable. Even at just 16, he represented South Sudan at the FIBA World Cup, a key part of the national team that later qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Before his commitment to Duke University, where he became a top NBA prospect, he showcased record-breaking performances in the Basketball Africa League.

During his last season with Duke, he averaged a solid 8.6 points per game, playing a pivotal role alongside top American prospect Cooper Flagg in leading the team to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four.

If these final visa hurdles are successfully cleared, Khaman Maluach is widely expected to emerge as one of the top rookies in the upcoming 2025 NBA season. His story is a powerful narrative of ambition, resilience, and the unyielding spirit of a young South Sudanese athlete reaching for the stars, inspiring countless others back home and beyond.

