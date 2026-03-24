24th March 2026

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South Sudan, CAR sign deal for 1,249-kilometer road to boost trade and regional links

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 13 hours ago

Map illustrating the border region between South Sudan and the Central African Republic – courtesy image.

The governments of South Sudan and the Central African Republic have signed a major infrastructure agreement to construct a 1,249-kilometer road linking the two countries.

The Central African Republic, which borders South Sudan to the west, shares more than 1,000 kilometres of border with South Sudan.

The project aims to boost regional connectivity and trade across East and Central Africa.

The agreement was witnessed in Bangui by the National Minister of Roads and Bridges, Peter Both Lam, during an official visit to the Central African Republic.

The proposed road will connect Bangui to Sosiubu in Western Equatoria State, creating a key transport corridor between the two countries.

Speaking to the media shortly after returning via Juba International Airport, Minister Both Lam said the project will be jointly implemented by a Saudi-based company, Al-Wasit, and a South Sudanese firm, KIT Company.

“Once completed, the road is expected to enhance trade, ease movement of goods and people, and strengthen economic ties between South Sudan and the Central African Republic,” he said.

He noted that the project will be financed through a gold-backed arrangement, a model both countries are adopting to support large-scale infrastructure development.

The minister further emphasized that South Sudan faces the task of developing its internal road network to complement the regional project, particularly the route from Juba through Yambio to the border areas.

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24th March 2026

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