South Sudan buys 3 acres of land at Djibouti port

The Minister of Petroleum said South Sudan has procured a 12,000 square meters of land at port Djibouti to ease exportation of crude oil and imports of goods into the country.

Minister Puot Kang Chol stated that the government is ready to facilitate, and stock goods destined for South Sudan through Djibouti port.

“As we have been pushing to make sure we open all our ways because as we all know South Sudan is a landlocked country and therefore, there is need for us to try our level best to have access to the market,” Kang said during the 5th South Sudan Oil and Power conference in Juba on Tuesday.

“We have been only using Port Sudan and Mombasa but recently, we have decided to go to Djibouti and as I am speaking to you, we are given a land in Djibouti.”

He said the land was procured by the Ministry of Petroleum for the purpose of exporting the country’s crude oil as well as to import goods.

“If any of you have goods, and you want to bring them through Djibouti, we have a land, we will have a space for you to accommodate your materials [or] whatever you want to bring.”

South Sudan depends only on Mombasa and Port Sudan for import and export of its products.

