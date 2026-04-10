South Sudan Bar Association unveils roadmap to improve access to justice

The Chairperson of the South Sudan Bar Association, Arop Malueth, has announced the launch of a five-year strategic plan aimed at strengthening the legal profession and improving access to justice across the country.

Speaking during the launch on Thursday, April 9, Arop Malueth said the plan is the result of a month-long process of consultations, deliberations, and debates among members of the executive and central committee.

He noted that the document has now been presented to members for review, input, and validation, adding that it will serve as a guiding framework for the association’s direction over the next five years.

The Chairperson outlined three key priorities of the plan, including building the capacity of lawyers through training and professional development, expanding access to justice for rural communities and vulnerable groups, and ensuring the independence of the Bar as a professional body.

He emphasized that access to justice is a fundamental right for all citizens, particularly women and returnees, and not a privilege for a select few.

The plan also aims to strengthen the Bar’s role in upholding constitutional order and promoting the rule of law in the country.

Arop Malueth stressed that the successful implementation of the strategy will depend on members’ commitment rather than on donor support.

The launch event brought together about 70 legal professionals, ranging from senior advocates to junior lawyers, while many others joined virtually.

Members are expected to review the document before it is finalized and adopted as the association’s guiding framework for the next five years.

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