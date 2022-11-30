South Sudan amputees urged to engage in sports activities

The Secretary-General of the World Amputee Football Federation is calling on people with special needs in South Sudan to realize their dreams by joining sport activities.

Simon Baker – an international coach and mentor for amputee football – encourages amputees to use sports as a means of prosperity in the country.

He said football for amputees should be supported to attract more amputees to join the profession.

Baker was speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Wednesday, ahead of the November 3 World Disability Day, organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“There is someone [disabled] sitting at home listening to this radio today right there, they are pressed thinking life is over. Stop thinking about what you haven’t got, stop thinking about what you can’t do,” Baker said.

“Focus on what you can do and what you have, and slowly but surely you will start to move in a positive way.”

The international amputees football official said he is working with the Minister of Youth and Sports and the country’s football-governing body to mobilize support for amputees football.

“We need some support, we would love somewhere where we could take the players, and again therefore we are working with the minister [youth and sports] and with the president of the Juba local football league. What we like to do is bring in partners who can help us.”

On his part, James Ochan the Disability Inclusion Advisor at the International Committee of the Red Cross also o call on the government, partners, and sporting institutions to render support to people with disabilities.

Ochan said the amputee footballers are training in time for sport activities to commemorate the World Amputee Day.

“We have seen the players [disabled] need a lot of support in terms of the pitch, the pitch is not so good, they are training in Nyakuron Cultural center behind the building,’ he said.



“We are looking for other clubs also to invite the players, like now you can be doing training under our club, like Kator amputee football club. It is not only money but there are other things in kind in terms of materials like uniforms and so forth.”

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, an estimated 60,000 people in the country were amputated by 2017.

It said many of these severe injuries were a result of present and past armed conflicts.