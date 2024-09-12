South Africa’s Tyla wins Afrobeats award at MTV

South African music sensation Tyla claimed the Afrobeats award for her viral hit ‘Water’ on Wednesday at MTV’s Video Music Awards, marking another milestone achievement for the music category.

She said “the award is such a big moment for Africa,” while accepting the VMAs Moon Person statuette.

Tyla triumphed in the Best Afrobeats category, standing out among a talented lineup of Nigerian artists including Burna Boy, Tems, Davido, and Ayra Starr.

“The global impact that ‘Water’ had on the world just proved that African music can be pop music too. Like this is just so special but also bittersweet, because I know there’s a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats,” she said.

The singer concluded by expressing love and appreciation for the other Afrobeats musicians nominated in the category, stating, “I love you guys.”

Tyla continues to make headlines in the music industry with her achievements, having already won a Grammy for Best African Music Performance and a BET Award for Best New Artist.