12th September 2024
South Africa's Tyla wins Afrobeats award at MTV

South Africa’s Tyla wins Afrobeats award at MTV

Author: Diko D. Andrew | Published: 52 mins ago

(Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

South African music sensation Tyla claimed the Afrobeats award for her viral hit ‘Water’ on Wednesday at MTV’s Video Music Awards, marking another milestone achievement for the music category.

Tyla triumphed in the Best Afrobeats category, standing out among a talented lineup of Nigerian artists including Burna Boy, Tems, Davido, and Ayra Starr.

She said “the award is such a big moment for Africa,” while accepting the VMAs Moon Person statuette.

“The global impact that ‘Water’ had on the world just proved that African music can be pop music too. Like this is just so special but also bittersweet, because I know there’s a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats,” she said.

The singer concluded by expressing love and appreciation for the other Afrobeats musicians nominated in the category, stating, “I love you guys.”

Tyla continues to make headlines in the music industry with her achievements, having already won a Grammy for Best African Music Performance and a BET Award for Best New Artist.

Meanwhile, Pop star Taylor Swift took home seven trophies, tying her with Beyonce for the most lifetime honors in the 40-year history of the video accolades.

Swift also thanked her fans for voting for the VMA honors and urged them to cast their ballots in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

The singer endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in an Instagram post on Tuesday, but she did not mention the candidate by name on Wednesday.

 

