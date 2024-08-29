South Africa’s Johan Rupert overtakes Dangote as Africa’s richest person

South African billionaire Johann Rupert has surpassed Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote to become Africa’s richest person, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.
Rupert’s net worth rose to $14.3 billion, boosted by strong performance in the luxury goods sector through his control of Richemont.
In contrast, Dangote’s fortune fell to $13.4 billion due to economic challenges in Nigeria, including high inflation and currency depreciation.
Rupert’s wealth includes stakes in Richemont and Remgro, while Dangote’s assets are primarily tied to local industries facing production and supply chain issues.
Published 21 mins ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.