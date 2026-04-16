South African opposition figure Malema sentenced to five years for firing gun

South African opposition politician Julius Malema has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm and discharging it in public, the BBC reports.

According to the BBC, Malema’s lawyer immediately filed an appeal, preventing the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from being taken into custody.

The BBC says the 45-year-old could lose his seat in parliament if the sentence is upheld.

The report indicates that the ruling was delivered by Magistrate Twanet Olivier in East London, where Malema appeared in court dressed in a dark suit and red tie.

The BBC further reports that Malema was convicted last year on multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, firing a weapon in a public space, and reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from a 2018 incident in which Malema was seen in a widely circulated video firing a semi-automatic rifle into the air during his party’s anniversary celebrations in Eastern Cape province.

According to the BBC, Malema told the court the firearm did not belong to him and said he fired the shots to excite the crowd.

However, the magistrate ruled that the act was deliberate and not impulsive, the BBC reports.

The BBC describes Malema as a prominent and outspoken political figure who previously led the youth wing of the ruling African National Congress before forming the EFF after his expulsion.

The report adds that Malema has indicated he will challenge the ruling up to the Constitutional Court.