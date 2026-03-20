South Africa to mobilize support for S. Sudan elections in April

South Africa’s Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, says his country will mobilize diplomatic, political, technical, and financial support to help South Sudan hold credible elections and respond to its worsening humanitarian crisis.

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, Mashatile said South Africa will use its position on the African Union Peace and Security Council, beginning in April, to rally both regional and international backing for South Sudan’s electoral process.

“Honorable Speaker, that South Africa will also utilize its role on the African Union Peace and Security Council, which we will be holding from 1st of April to March 2028 to mobilize diplomatic and political, technical, and financial assistance required to support South Sudan to hold credible, free, and fair elections.”

Mashatile also expressed concern over the deepening humanitarian crisis, linking it to the conflict in neighboring Sudan as well as ongoing internal challenges within South Sudan.

He said South Africa plans to engage regional countries, the broader international community, and non-state actors, including NGOs, to coordinate a response to the situation.

“We recognize the debt of humanitarian crisis precipitated by the conflict in Sudan as well. To this end, we intend to engage the neighborhoods, wider international community, and various non-state actors and NGOs for a coordinated response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis, which is also exacerbated by the civil war that is taking place in South Sudan.”

South Sudan is expected to hold long-delayed elections as part of its peace process, amid concerns over security, funding, and humanitarian conditions.