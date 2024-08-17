Some schools in WES totally failed 2023 S.4 exams -official

Western Equatoria State Minister has said senior four candidates from some schools in Nzara and Mundri East counties who sat for last year’s nation-wide exams have all failed.

“Some counties failed totally like, the county of Nzara none of them passed; by doing that it will make our students to study. Giving free life they will not read hard. You will see somebody from the university with empty mind,” aid Grace Apollo the Western Equatoria State Minister of Education.

54 students reportedly sat from Nzara and 24 from Mundri East County public schools.

Out of 572 candidates in Yambio County public and private schools, 217 reportedly failed.

In Maridi County, 226 out of total students who sat, 336 failed.

Mundri West, Mvolo and Tambura counties have also registered significant poor performance with majority or nearly all candidates failing the exams.

Minister Grace faulted the students for over relying on malpractices of examination. On the other side, she blames parents for poor supervision of their children’s education.

“It is not actually that the state does not do well, they blame it on the parents and the students themselves,” she said.

Apollo believes the poor performance is a wake-up call for learners to work hard for better results.

“You know, they are used to is relaxing and waiting for exams coming when way they start teaching and lesson in class, but this time I think it is going to make the learners to learn to read hard,” she added.

She urged parents to stop taking children during the working house to the garden and do a lot of domestic work.



Eye Radio is yet to update schools with total failure in the mentioned Counties of Western Equatoria State.

