Some delegates to Tumaini Initiative urged to leave hotel as talks near end

The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given some South Sudanese delegates to the Tumaini Initiative until Sunday to vacate hotels where they are accommodated in or stay at their own cost.

Parties to the Kenya-led peace process have already reached an agreement on eight protocols related to the security sector and other areas, signaling key breakthrough in the months-long negotiations.

The protocols were discussed since May 2024 during the peace talks between the government, and the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) and other stakeholders.

A memo dated 19th July 2024, notified the South Sudanese parties and stakeholders to leave the Ole Serene Hotel as the Tumaini Initiative moves to the final stages.

The statement thanked the delegates for their insights which have “greatly enhanced” the negotiation and the contents of the protocols as the peace negotiation moves to the final stages.

“Dear delegates, thank you immensely for your participation and contribution to the Tumaini Initiative Mediation process over the last few weeks,” the memo reads, in part.

“However, for those delegates who have been released by their heads of delegations, we kindly request you to check out of your room at the Ole Sereni by Sunday, July 21, at 10 PM. If you choose to stay in your room beyond that time, you will need to make arrangements directly with the hotel.”

The Kenyan mediation said it will further consolidate the number of available breakout rooms and make changes to the room assignments.

Following the agreement on the protocols, the SPLM-In Opposition rejected the document and declared its withdrawal from the process, citing it has established alternative institutions to the 2018 peace accord.

Their withdrawal from the process has been widely criticized by activists and political leaders as a breach of the commitments made in the Declaration signed by the parties.

