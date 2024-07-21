21st July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Regional   |   Some delegates to Tumaini Initiative urged to leave hotel as talks near end

Some delegates to Tumaini Initiative urged to leave hotel as talks near end

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

Ole Sereni Hotel. (Photo: Courtesy).

The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given some South Sudanese delegates to the Tumaini Initiative until Sunday to vacate hotels where they are accommodated in or stay at their own cost.

Parties to the Kenya-led peace process have already reached an agreement on eight protocols related to the security sector and other areas, signaling key breakthrough in the months-long negotiations.

The protocols were discussed since May 2024 during the peace talks between the government, and the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) and other stakeholders.

A memo dated 19th July 2024, notified the South Sudanese parties and stakeholders to leave the Ole Serene Hotel as the Tumaini Initiative moves to the final stages.

The statement thanked the delegates for their insights which have “greatly enhanced” the negotiation and the contents of the protocols as the peace negotiation moves to the final stages.

“Dear delegates, thank you immensely for your participation and contribution to the Tumaini Initiative Mediation process over the last few weeks,” the memo reads, in part.

“However, for those delegates who have been released by their heads of delegations, we kindly request you to check out of your room at the Ole Sereni by Sunday, July 21, at 10 PM. If you choose to stay in your room beyond that time, you will need to make arrangements directly with the hotel.”

The Kenyan mediation said it will further consolidate the number of available breakout rooms and make changes to the room assignments.

Following the agreement on the protocols, the SPLM-In Opposition rejected the document and declared its withdrawal from the process, citing it has established alternative institutions to the 2018 peace accord.

Their withdrawal from the process has been widely criticized by activists and political leaders as a breach of the commitments made in the Declaration signed by the parties.

Popular Stories
Ugandan army detains 3 SSPDF soldiers, say Magwi officers 1

Ugandan army detains 3 SSPDF soldiers, say Magwi officers

Published Tuesday, July 16, 2024

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding 2

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding

Published Monday, July 15, 2024

Economist explains factors behind South Sudan pound depreciation 3

Economist explains factors behind South Sudan pound depreciation

Published Friday, July 19, 2024

Tumaini Initiative peace parties reach agreement on 8 protocols 4

Tumaini Initiative peace parties reach agreement on 8 protocols

Published Monday, July 15, 2024

Thousands of pupils sent home in Juba as schools shut over salary arrears 5

Thousands of pupils sent home in Juba as schools shut over salary arrears

Published Friday, July 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Inter-communal violence impoverishing citizens, propelling corruption: MP

Published 40 mins ago

Raja returnees ‘massively’ cultivate to wage war on hunger

Published 53 mins ago

Governor Bim urges Unity State communities to ‘live in peace’ with neighbors

Published 1 hour ago

Some delegates to Tumaini Initiative urged to leave hotel as talks near end

Published 3 hours ago

USA Basketball Coach Steve Kerr praises ‘amazing’ South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Huge rise in monkeypox cases in DR Congo: Govt

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!