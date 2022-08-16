Some African leaders including Kiir congratulate President-elect Ruto

The African heads of state including Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu, Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimiye, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Somalia’s Mohamed Farmaajo, and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa have already acknowledged Ruto’s victory.

The leaders have taken to social media to congratulate and express their good wishes for Kenyan President-elect.

In a statement, President Kiir said Ruto’s victory illustrates that a considerable number of Kenyans have identified themselves with his message of the bottom-up approach to the country’s economy.

President of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, who is also the chairperson of the East African Community has congratulated the Kenyan President-elect, William Ruto, noting that the August 9 general elections were free and fair.

Tanzania president Samia Suluhu has also sent a congratulatory message to President-elect William Ruto.

In her Twitter message, Suluhu congratulated Kenyans at large for conducting a peaceful election.

“I congratulate the people of Kenya on their peaceful general election and the subsequent announcement of Dr. William Ruto as President-elect. We look forward to continuing working together with our brothers and sisters in Kenya to strengthen our historically close ties. Tuko pamoja,” President Suluhu.

In Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated Ruto for his win pledging to work with him as the two countries continue to strengthen bilateral talks.

The prime minister who wished President William Ruto a good working term has said “we will work closely on common bilateral issues” in his twitter page.

President of Somalia Mohammed Farmaajo says the Kenyan President-elect ran an enriching and overpowering campaign and wished him well in fulfilling his vision.

Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa has lauded Ruto for his success exuding confidence that he (Ruto) will deliver on his new role.

“Congratulations to @WilliamsRuto on his election as the next President of Kenya. I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people, and our continent with distinction,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ruto was declared the winner of the 2022 presidential elections after securing slightly over 50 percent votes, while his rival, Raila Odinga earned 48.8 percent of the votes.

He is expected to be sworn in within two weeks.

The period is a legal requirement meant to give chance for any complaints and legal concerns that might arise regarding the election outcome.